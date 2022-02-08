DANIELSVILLE - Dwayne Thomas Fields, 79, Danielsville, passed on to heaven on Monday, February 7, 2022. He died peacefully at home.
He was a wonderful, loving father and true friend. He love the outdoors, family and friends.
Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Evans Haggard; his brother, Elmer Fields; and step-father, O.J. Haggard.
He is survived by three sons, Greg (Heidi) Fields, David Fields and Wade (Holly) Fields; grandchildren, Jena (Derek) Brown, Zak (Katie) Fields, Daniel and Rachel Fields and Emma Grace Fields; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Ryder Brown, Madelyn, Mabree and Marcie Fields.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will be in the Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Dwayne Fields to the St. Jude Cancer Research.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
