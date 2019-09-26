JEFFERSON - Dwight A. Fahrenthold, 35, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident.
A vibrant and gregarious man, Dwight loved playing pool, fishing, country music, the beach and UGA football. Like everything in life, he did these things with intensity, with passion, and surrounded by all his friends.
Born December 24, 1983 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., he was the son of Ted and Nancy (Burton) Fahrenthold.
Dwight worked as an auto body specialist at Elite Auto Collision. His enthusiasm for cars started at age 11, when he started restoring old classics by his dad’s side at the family business. Dwight transformed his boyhood obsession into a career; he mastered metal fabrication, developed prowess in high tech collision repair, and earned several industry certifications. His enthusiasm for cool custom cars was also infectious, and it made him a beloved regular at shows. Dwight graduated from Shiloh High School in Snellville in 2002. He also attended Georgia Perimeter College.
Members of his family include his wife, Sammi Jo (Oberloh) Fahrenthold, Jefferson; his mother, Nancy (Burton) Fahrenthold, and father, Ted Fahrenthold; his sister, Stacy Fahrenthold and husband, David Schultz; his aunts, Diane Dubay, Wendy Fahrenthold and Laura Fahrenthold; his uncle, Edward Burton and wife Suzanne Chang; grandparents, Shirley Fahrenthold Baird and George Baird; and grandmother Martha Burton. He also loved his German shepherds Athena, Hades and Juno.
He is predeceased by his grandfathers, David Burton and Robert Fahrenthold.
Family and friends are invited to share in Dwight’s Celebration of Life Service on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Antique Acres, 2531 Snows Mill Rd., Bogart, Ga., 30622.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization Dwight wholeheartedly supported. Its mission - like Dwight’s - is to give hope to others. https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/.
