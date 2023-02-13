MAYSVILLE - Dwight G. Wood, 86, Maysville, entered rest Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Mr. Wood was born in Lawrenceville, a son of the late Odell and Lylie Brown Wood, was a member of New Life Fellowhip Church in Alto and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Mr. Wood was a mason and was retired from Jackson County Public Works after 20 years and was a retired bus driver with the Jackson County Board of Education after 18 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood is preceded by his wife, Estelle Vaughan Wood; a son, Butch Wood; and a brother, Charles Wood.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Dearing (Terry), Maysville; grandchildren, Chad Dearing, Corey Dearing, Brandon Wood, Kristy Wood and Hannah Wood; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Preston Wood (Charlotte), Young Harris.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Tracy Davidson officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chad Dearing, Tucker Dearing, Corey Dearing, Brandon Wood, Tyler Wood, Thaddeaus Freeman and Neal Griffin.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Dwight G. Wood to the Susan Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research at www.komen.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In