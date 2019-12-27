NICHOLSON - Dwight Winston Dean, 75, Nicholson, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Dean was born in Royston on February 12, 1944, son of the late William “Bill” Howard Dean and the late Esther Hulsey Dean. He was a plasterer having worked at Tolbert Plastering Company and was a member of the West End Baptist Church in Athens. Mr. Dean was also a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Dean, Wayne Douglas Dean and Rupert Kendall Dean.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Alita Dean, Athens, Eric Scott and Amanda Dean, Athens, and Steven Ryan and Tiffany Dean, Cross City, Fla.; brother, Tony Dean, Danielsville; sisters, Brenda Floyd, Anderson, S.C., Pat Binns, Travelers Rest, S.C. and Donna Lakey, South Georgia; and one grandchild.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lee Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
