ROYSTON - Earl “Dick” James Jr., 79, Royston, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his farm.
Mr. James was born in Danielsville on February 18, 1941, son of the late Earl Watson James Sr. and the late Lettie Mae Hilley James. He was a repairman having worked for Ford Motor Company, was a member of the Local 882 Union with Ford and attended Danielsville Evangelical Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Fowler James; brothers, Bill James and Bob James; and sisters, Sara Kennedy and Armanell Shelton.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Kayla James, Lawson, Mo.; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Ryan Robertson, Marietta; grandchildren, Kadance James, Tucker James, Wyatt James, Lainey Robertson and Ryder Robertson; and sisters, JoAnn Beusse, Danielsville, Lucy Graham, Hartwell, and Linda Harris, Hartwell.
A private graveside service for Mr. James will be held in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
