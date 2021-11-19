COMMERCE - Earl Eugene “Gene” Kesler, 86, Commerce, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born August 18, 1935 in Jackson County to the late J.B. and Alma E. Kesler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Jean Kesler and Evelyn Rebecca K. Poole; grandson, Justin Poole; brothers, Terrell and David Kesler; and a sister, Martha Virginia Kesler.
Mr. Kesler was the last living member of his immediate family. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Blue Bell, Inc. textile industry. Mr. Kesler enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Mr. Kesler is survived by his wife, Aleene Stevens Kesler; son, Beacher Kesler, Commerce; son-in-law, Johnny Poole, Baldwin; granddaughter, Amanda Sheriff (Casey), Martin; two great-grandsons, Jared and Jacob Sheriff, Martin; sisters-in-law, Jo Wilbanks, Shirley Willis, Pauline Hancock, Ruby Fleeman and Johnnie Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Webbs Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Roy Rogers and Darvin Cash officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The following gentlemen are honored as pallbearers: Beacher Kesler, Jared Sheriff, Jacob Sheriff, Bryant Fleeman, Mike Nicholson and Scott Nichols.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Webbs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 647 Webbs Creek Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30529 or The Gideons International, Banks-Jackson Camp, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
