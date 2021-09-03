ATHENS - Earl Looney, 78, Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
He was born May 17, 1943 in Danielsville to Luther Albert Looney and Liberty Belle Scoggins Looney. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran where he was injured and was awarded a Purple Heart. He had previously worked as a diesel mechanic, at Gold Kist and was a campground host at Bobby Brown State Park in Elberton.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Looney.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Steve Carter, Athens, Pamela and Rodney Brown, Danielsville, and Ricky Looney, Comer; grandchildren, Aressa and Richard Patterson, Ila, Rena Shelton, Athens, Terry and Alison Shelton, Comer, Justin and Megan Sorrow, Comer, Chasity and Jeffrey Hicks, Boerne, Texas, Dean Lunsford, Danielsville, Christina and Bradley Tillman, Elberton, Justin Lunsford, Danielsville, Dylan Shelton, Athens, Kirsten and Max Jones, Hartwell, Devin and Brittany Shelton, Toccoa, Christopher and Hannah Hysinger, Hartwell, Tyler Barnett, Carlton, and Amber Barnett, Danielsville; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Luther Looney, Comer, and Grady Looney, Colbert; sister, Edna Campbell, Commerce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home and at other times the family is at the home at 540 Oglethorpe Ave., Apt.105, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Earl Looney.
