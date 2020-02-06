HOSCHTON - Earl McNeal, 86, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Earl was born on June 19, 1933 to Lena McNeal Rouse. Earl graduated from Braselton High School, where he was first string on the 1951 state championship basketball team. Earl was also a U.S. Army veteran. Earl enjoyed auctions, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, and loved his family.
Survivors include daughters, Debbie McNeal, Hoschton, and Vicki Dockery and husband Randy, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Misti DeVere and husband Michael, Gainesville, Angie Chaffin and husband Rob, North Carolina, and Rick Griffin and wife EC, Flowery Branch; great-grandchildren, Josh, Justin, Mia, Katie, Ana and Drew; great-great-grandchildren, Trey and Melody; mumerous nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Laverne Richardson Freeman.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mildred McNeal; his mother; brother, James Rouse; and a special brother-in-law Ralph Richardson.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Brian Cronier will be officiating . Interment will be at Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors, 557 Ga. 60, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfunerahome.org, 706-654-0966.
