COMER - Earl Wofford, 78, Comer, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Born June 6, 1944 in Jefferson, he was one of four sons of the late Maudell Gilleland and Hoyt Wofford. Earl served his country for three years in the United States Army and three years in the Army Reserve.
On February 1, 1986 he married Deborah Dingler of Union Point. Earl retired from Vend Food Service as a customer service manager. After retirement he worked for Madison County Middle School as a custodian. He was a Georgia Horseshoe Champion. Many interests of his included walking, fishing and watching pro wrestling and football on TV. His favorite college team was Ga. Tech. He was always a joker and loved to cut up with his friends.
He was preceded in death by all of his brothers, Allen, Lewis and Ralph Wofford.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Wofford, Comer; daughter, Heather Wofford, Comer; sons, Travis Wofford, Athens, and Brad Suddeth, Comer.
Funeral service: Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McCommons Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Wofford officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association - Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga., 706-453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
