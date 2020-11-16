DANIELSVILLE - Early Autry Bonds, 77, Danielsville, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
Born on April 15, 1943 in Madison County, he was the son of the late Early Carlton Bonds and Lunice Duncan Bonds. He was also preceded in death by brother and sister, Danny Bonds and Shirley Sneed. He was a United States Army veteran.
At Mr. Bond's request, no services will be held.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Bonds; brothers and sisters, Helen Mabry, Jerry Bonds, Johnny Bonds, C.W. Bonds, Blanche Maddox, Carolyn O’Kelly, Beverly Bowles and Brenda Johnson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
