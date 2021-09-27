DANIELSVILLE - Easter Carol Gary Smith, 71, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Commerce to the late Alfred and Willie Lee Wade Gary. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a member of Nicholson Baptist Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Johnny E. Smith, Danielsville; son, Jim Smith (Donna), Jefferson; daughter, Linda Love (Allen), Nicholson; brother, Alvin Gary, Nicholson; sisters, Peggy Price, Nicholson, Pat Sellers, Commerce, and Lib Little, Maxey; five grandchildren, Daniel Love, Seth Love (Catherine), Zachary Smith (Hannah), Caleb Smith and Ethan Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Emily, Jackson and James Love, Kolton, Korileigh and Kasyn Smith.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Terry Smith and Mike Stowers officiating with interment following in the Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
