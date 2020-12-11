Eddie Calvin McKnight, 58, and wife Cindy Sue Pruitt McKnight, 48, both of Auburn, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
Eddie enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle with his wife Cindy. He found serenity being out on the water enjoying the great outdoors. Cindy took joy in shopping and was passionate about her daily Bible devotions. They both took pleasure in spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include their daughters, Megan Nicole McKnight and husband Kenneth Manning and Gina Aviles and husband Jeffrey Aviles; son, Dustin Dale Phillips and wife Catherine Autry Phillips; grandsons, Austin Lee Manning, Joshua Calvin Maddox, Wyatt Chase McKnight, Isaac Santiago Aviles, Carter Reid Phillips and Dallas Thomas Phillips; granddaughters, Skyler Nicole McKnight and Hallie Elizabeth Phillips; Cindy’s brother, Christopher Pruitt; sisters Wanda Moore and Brenda Etheridge; and a host of other relatives.
They are both preceded in death by their parents Calvin and Dorothy McKnight and Chris and Francis Calloway; and Eddie’s brother, Bobby Eugene McKnight.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
