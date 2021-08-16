HULL - Eddie Elmer Moon, 75, Hull, greeted his Heavenly Father while surrounded by his family on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Born February 19, 1946 in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Willie Stanley Moon and Nancy Pauline Holloway.
He was of the Baptist faith and an active member of Bible Baptist Church where he served as the head deacon. Eddie was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed woodworking. He was employed by Harris Trucking of Athens for 47 years as a trucking specialist.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Marty Moon; brother-in-law, Kenneth Boggus; and grandson, James Brandon Morris.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 56 years Shirley Ann Cox Moon, of the home; his son, Eddie Jeffery Moon (Carolyn), Danielsville; one daughter, Donna Marie Hendrix (Joey), Hull; four grandchildren, Melinda Self (Justin Smith), Hanna Allen (Daniel), Tyler Morris (Jana) and Ashely Brady; five great-grandchildren, Aiden and Sawyer Allen, Adeline and Steven James Morris and Kaytee Brady; four sisters, Nancy Poss (Terry), Shirley Aycock (Steve), Mae Boggus and Kay Shelnut (James); and two brothers, Daniel and Johnny Moon.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East with Pastors David Cox and Barry Black officiating. Interment will follow in the Bible Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in Eddie's honor to the Bible Baptist Church, 211 Cleghorn Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Arrangements are in the care of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East.
