COMMERCE - Eddie Harris Gordon, 69, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Born on May 23, 1952 in Commerce, Mr. Gordon was the son of the late William and Betty Jean Varner Gordon. He was the widower of Lendy Thompson Gordon, ministered in the Rock of Ages Prison Ministry, was of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by a sister, Lynnette Gordon.
Survivors include a son, Josh Gordon; daughters, Eva Gordon, Andrea (Jerrill) Wyler and Ashley (Michael) Barnett; brothers, Danny Gordon, Mike Gordon, Dennis Gordon and Kent Gordon; grandchildren, Byron Barnett, Sonora Barnett, Abby Barnett, Bryson Wyler, Elijah Wyler and Gideon Wyler.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerrill Wyler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
