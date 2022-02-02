EJEFFERSON - Eddie LaVern Pethel, 72, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, January 31, 2022.
Mr. Pethel was born in Commerce, a son of the late Clarence Lloyd Pethel and the late Maggie Lorane Tate Pethel. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pethel is preceded by his wife, Deborah Dodd Pethel; brothers, Roger and Larry Joe Pethel; and a sister, Pamela Pethel.
Mr. Pethel was a member of the Galilee Christian Church where he served as a deacon and attended Sunday school. Mr. Pethel retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy sheriff for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Dowker (Duane), Winder; son, Edward Pethel (Rachel), Commerce; granddaughter, Traci Strickland (Blake), Jefferson; grandsons, Anthony Dowker (Jessica), Jefferson, Zane, Cale and Cash Pethel, Commerce; brothers, Charles and Sammy Pethel; sisters, Demaris Bruce and Gail Standridge; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Memorial service: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Eddie Pethel to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
