EJEFFERSON - Eddie LaVern Pethel, 72, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, January 31, 2022.

Mr. Pethel was born in Commerce, a son of the late Clarence Lloyd Pethel and the late Maggie Lorane Tate Pethel. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pethel is preceded by his wife, Deborah Dodd Pethel; brothers, Roger and Larry Joe Pethel; and a sister, Pamela Pethel.

Mr. Pethel was a member of the Galilee Christian Church where he served as a deacon and attended Sunday school. Mr. Pethel retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy sheriff for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Dowker (Duane), Winder; son, Edward Pethel (Rachel), Commerce; granddaughter, Traci Strickland (Blake), Jefferson; grandsons, Anthony Dowker (Jessica), Jefferson, Zane, Cale and Cash Pethel, Commerce; brothers, Charles and Sammy Pethel; sisters, Demaris Bruce and Gail Standridge; and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Memorial service: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Eddie Pethel to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 6-12

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.