Eddie Merrill Hill Jr. entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born on January 21, 1931 at Eagle Lake, Fla. His parents were the late Eddie M. and Addie C. Kelley Hill, Holly Hill, Fla. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dian Lynn Hill; sister-in-law, Shirley Hill; two brothers, Alton Hill and Wayne Hill; and one sister, Margie Hill.
He is indebted to the late Mr. and Mrs. George Hughes of Oglethorpe County, for helping rear him in his final year of high school. Upon graduation from Oglethorpe County High School in 1948, he enlisted in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant, and becoming a First Sergeant in 1955. Some memorable assignments were in JTF 134, operation Ivy, (Hydrogen Bomb Test), Marshal Islands (1952) Aws. Cape Romanzof, Alaska (1958-59) Operation Shiksha, New Delhi, India (1963) and F-100 NATO Deployments to Larissa, Greece, Aviano, Italy, Adan, Turkey (1960 -65) Amont. His awards and decorations were the Air Force Commendation Medal.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, in 1968, he began his undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia. While in school, he worked part time at the Union Bus Station in Athens. He completed his BS (Elementary Ed) in 1970 and Masters Degree in 1972. He taught at Commerce High School (1970), South Madison Middle School (1970-72) and served as principal at Colbert Elementary School (1972-93). He was one of the initial members that helped start the Madison County Federal Credit Union. He was a member of Danielsville United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher (young adults) for 18 years. He was a member of John H. Jones AFM Lodge No. 348, member of the Scottish Rite and member of the Shriners, YAARABB Temple and member of the Madison County Retired Teachers.
He is survived by his wife, Margaree C. (Hattaway) Hill of 66 years; daughters, Pamela K. (William) Haley and Rebecca F. (Ricky) Sanders, both of Danielsville, and Rachel A. (Bob) Gunn, Woodstock; sons, Eddie M. (Sharon) Hill III, Watkinsville, and David L. (Tammy) Hill, Commerce; grandsons, Chad (Bonnie) Haley, Mathew Hill, Corey (Heather) Hill, Tyler (Alexis) Hill, Vincent Bowman and Nicklas Sanders; granddaughters, Ginger (Stephen) Ayers, Christy (Daniel) Butler and Addie Sanders; great-granddaughters, Haley Ayers, Scarlett Haley, Rylee Gibson and Natalee Gibson; great-grandsons, Carter Ayers, Easton Haley, Sam Butler, Lanier Hill, Knox Hill and Ace Hill; brothers, Donnell W. (Edna) Hill, Clermont, Fla., Charles Hill, Exeter, Rhode Island, Milton (Pat) Hill, Colbert, and Curtis (Linda) Hill, Holly Hill, Fla.; sister, Delphine (Rex) Owens, Ormond Beach, Fla.; and aunt, Brenda (Don) Dameron, Georgia.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tywanna Brown, Kebra Brown, Janet Freeman and Compassus Hospice Nurses and to David Rogers and Kristen Kitchen Gilliam and the Madison County EMT Crew.
Funeral service: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 17, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In