DANIELSVILLE - Eddy Morrison, 66, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Mr. Morrison was born in Commerce, to the late Douglas and Mary Jo Shelnutt Morrison. Mr. Morrison was a construction worker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrison was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Morrison.

Mr. Morrison is survived by his daughters, Brandi Dean (Kevin), Gainesville, Jessie Collins (Chester), Pamplin, Va., and Susan Collins, Ga.; sisters, Stacey Burkhalter (Rex) and Mitzi Morgan (Donnie), both of Danielsville; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.