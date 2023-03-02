DANIELSVILLE - Eddy Morrison, 66, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Morrison was born in Commerce, to the late Douglas and Mary Jo Shelnutt Morrison. Mr. Morrison was a construction worker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrison was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Morrison.
Mr. Morrison is survived by his daughters, Brandi Dean (Kevin), Gainesville, Jessie Collins (Chester), Pamplin, Va., and Susan Collins, Ga.; sisters, Stacey Burkhalter (Rex) and Mitzi Morgan (Donnie), both of Danielsville; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
