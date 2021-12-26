spivey

HULL - Edgar Lee Spivey, 91, Hull, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

He was the son of the late George and Willie Spivey; also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Spivey; a son, Michael Spivey; and five brothers and a sister, Robert Spivey, Lillian Peterman, Roy Spivey, Talmadge Spivey and Frank Spivey.

Mr. Spivey served with the United States Air Force and was a civil service employee for 41 years with Warner Robins Air Force Base. He was a member of Hull Baptist Church.

Survivors include children, Stan Spivey and Pam (David) Moore; sister and brothers, Lammie Spivey, Merle White and Richard Spivey; daughter-in-law, Wendy Spivey; sisters-in-law, Darleen Aiken and Pearlie Mae Tucker; grandchildren, Matthew (Nichole) Geib and Tucker Geib; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The interment will be in Winterville Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

