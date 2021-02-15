JEFFERSON - Edith Faye Tullis Culpepper, 84, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Mrs. Culpepper was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Lamar and Edna Snelling Tullis, was a member of Talmo Baptist Church and was retired from the Jackson County School System. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Culpeper is preceded by her granddaughter, Keri Carpenter; and her husband, Hugh Lee Culpepper.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Stewart, Jefferson; a son, Dr. Jeff Culpepper (Carla), Canton; one grandson, Jackson Culpepper, Jefferson; one grandson-in-law, Cecil Carpenter, Jefferson; two great-grandsons, Anthony and Nicholas Carpenter, Jefferson; three sisters, Lanelle Paul (Walter), McDonough, Pat Fox (Bill), Acworth, and Linda Cofield, Commerce; and brother, James Tullis (Pam), Stockbridge, also survives.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Mark Spence officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cecil Carpenter, Anthony Carpenter, Nicholas Carpenter, Anthony Tullis, Kevin Paul and Don Sorrells.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to please wear protective masks due the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Jackson Baseball, c/o Coach Scott Myers, 1435 Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
