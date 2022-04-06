JEFFERSON - Edith Pritchett Dooley, 88, Jefferson, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered rest Monday, April 4, 2022.
Mrs. Dooley was born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late Fletcher Johnson Pritchett and the late Laurrine Barton Pritchett. Mrs. Dooley was a member of New Holland United Methodist Church, in Gainesville and was a homemaker, traveling with her late husband of 64 years MSGT Horace Milledge Dooley, through England, Germany and several states while he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dooley is preceded by her two sons, Vincent and Victor Dooley.
Survivors include a daughter, Bina Dooley Gobler (Robert), Lake Park; two grandchildren, Stephanie Gobler, Roswell, and Kyle Gobler, Atlanta; one great-grandchild, Caleb Gobler, Roswell; siblings, Herbert Pritchett (Alberta), Madison, Frances Hogan (Donald), Cartersville, Nell Allen, Danielsville, and Elsie Abbott (Michael), Cleveland; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, with the Reverend Richard Huycke officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Edith Pritchett Dooley to Macular Degeneration Research at www.support.brightfocus.org or a charity of one’s choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
