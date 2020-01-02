HOSCHTON - Edith Viola Gaddis Cronic, 92, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020.
A native and life-long resident of Barrow County, Mrs. Cronic was born June 11, 1927, a daughter of the late Marlin and Onie Turner Gaddis. Mrs. Cronic retired from Superior Garments of Winder as a seamstress with many years of service and was of the Baptist Faith. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford Cronic; brothers and sisters, James Gaddis, Lola Stinchcomb, Frances Cooper and J.C. Gaddis.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Paul and Susan Cronic, and Larry and Mary Ann Cronic, all of Hoschton; grandchildren, Duane Cronic, Michael Cronic, Wesley Cronic and Ashley Hoge; great-grandchildren, Seth Cronic, Daxton Cronic, Blaine Cronic, and one on the way; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Family to receive friends: Friday January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Cole officiating. Interment will follow at James Smith Cemetery in Winder.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
