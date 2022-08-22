ALTO - Edith White Goodson, 84, Alto, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness and a full life on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Edith was born October 20, 1937, to the late Beacher White and Mellie Segars White of the Hollingsworth community in Banks County. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Coy Goodson; her beloved daughter, Kathryn Eileen Goodson; sister, Peggy White Goodson; and brothers, Denver White and Dennis White, all of Alto.
Edith was the matriarch of the Fort Hollingsworth-White House White family in Banks County. For the last several years she had held court on the shaded front porch of her home near the family homeplace. There, on that oasis surrounded by her many flowerpots, one could find rest from the modern-day rush and struggle. One frequent visitor remarked that “while sitting with Edith on her front porch…. all seemed right with the world”.
Edith loved to laugh and the only thing she loved more than hearing a well-told tale, was telling one herself. For years she could be found spinning folklore on the grounds of Fort Hollingsworth-White House.
Edith was a descendant of the Segars clan on her mother’s side and it was well known the Segars women could be loud and lively. This natural voice amplification served her well for years as the choir director at Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church. Her gusto and adoration in performing a song of worship was unrivaled this side of Glory.
Edith’s passion for prayer will be sorely missed in her family and community. Edith was a prayer warrior of the highest rank. She kept a prayer log and dutifully prayed for each entry every day. If you had a need, the place to be was at the top of her prayer list. Edith was beloved by her family and extended family alike, and her charm and wit will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her son, Rex Edwin Goodson, Alto; granddaughter, Serena Goodson, Dahlonega; grandsons, Jason Goodson and Corey Goodson, Alto; five great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Willette White Mote, Demorest, and Trudy White Galloway, Alto; brothers, Dan White (Sandy), Gainesville, and Phil White, Alto; brother-in-law, Ralph Goodson; and sisters-in-law, Lavonne Goodson Martin and Margaret Goodson, all of Alto.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rehoboth Congregational Holiness Church, formerly Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. Maggie Black and Drewery Loggins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Hollingsworth-White House, Friends of the Fort, c/o Willette White Mote, 660 Bethel Temple Road, Demorest, Georgia 30535.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
