JEFFERSON - Edna Earl Barrett Potts, 87, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Mrs. Potts was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Early and Ermine Barrett, was retired from Georgia Power Company and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Potts is preceded by her husband, Charles Lowry “C.L.” Potts; sister, Louise Sailors; and two brothers, Jack and Elwyn Barrett
Survivors include one sister, Virginia Parker, Commerce; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with pastors Larisa Parker and Shanon Potts Willard officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In