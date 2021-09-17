potts

JEFFERSON - Edna Earl Barrett Potts, 87, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Mrs. Potts was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Early and Ermine Barrett, was retired from Georgia Power Company and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Potts is preceded by her husband, Charles Lowry “C.L.” Potts; sister, Louise Sailors; and two brothers, Jack and Elwyn Barrett

Survivors include one sister, Virginia Parker, Commerce; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with pastors Larisa Parker and Shanon Potts Willard officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.