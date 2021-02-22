CUMMING - Edna Lewis Finch, 89, Cumming, passed into eternal rest on February 18, 2021 under the care of Agape Hospice of Northeast Georgia at her home, The Oaks at Post Road.
Edna Grace Lewis was born to Hugh and Pattie Lewis on October 17, 1931 in Rocky Mount, N.C. She grew up on the family farm in the Pinetops area of North Carolina and attended and graduated from Red Oak High School in Red Oak, N.C. She served as class historian for her senior class and was voted as having the best hair, which she bequeathed to her sister, Marie Lewis, and her friend, Myrtice Marks.
After graduation she worked as a telephone operator and married Tommy Finch on January 1, 1956. Edna and Tommy had four children, Thomas, Carol, Greg and Brian.
She loved to bake and garden and loved birds and pretty flowers. Edna loved deeply and wide and had a quick wit that endeared her to family and friends alike. She loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first and foremost, but her family was a close second. She spoiled her kids as mothers do, but she gave the greatest portion of herself and her love to her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren…and she was not shy about it at all. They were the apple of her eye and she “loved them to pieces.”
Her infectious smile and love of life will be missed, but her legacy and memory will live on in our hearts until we meet again on Jordan’s shore or in the air when the trumpet sounds.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Earnest and Pattie Dunn Lewis; the love of her life, Tommy Finch; 7seven sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her brother, Bruce Lewis, N.C.; her children, Thomas L. Finch, Miss., Carol Bowlin, Fla., Greg Finch, Ga., and Brian Finch, Ga.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Ingram Funeral home with David Bowlin, Edna’s son-in-law, officiating. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton in a private ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Agape Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, Ga. 30101.
Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In