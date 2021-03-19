WINDER - Edna Merle Stamps, 87, Winder, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Merle was preceded in death by her husband, Horace T. Stamps; and parents, Homer and Stella Handley.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Young, Covington; son, Randall Stamps, Winder; sisters, Shirley Norton and Martha Parrott, both of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Shannon Dutton, Jennifer McLendon and Duane Stamps; great-grandchildren, Jacob Lassiter, Abigail Lassiter and Michah Lassiter; and numerous family and friends.
Graveside service: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Snellville Historical Cemetery with Shannon Dutton officiating.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, Ga. 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
