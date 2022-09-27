LULA - Edna Pritchett, 83, Lula, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Born on April 18, 1939, in Banks County, she was a daughter of the late Elzie Felton Pritchett and Omanelle Jordan Pritchett. Edna was employed with Warren Featherbone for some time before beginning her career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1964. She retired as Postmaster from the Baldwin Post Office in May 2001.
Edna was an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, a choir member and a Sunday School teacher for 50 years. She was a recipient of the Good Citizenship Award from the Daughters of American Revolution. Edna was an avid Bulldogs fan, a great story teller and jokester. She was known for her fabulous ham and biscuits and homemade cakes. Even though she had no children of her own, Edna was a second mother to her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jewell Pritchett and Pamela Kay Pritchett; and niece, Denise Garcia.
Survivors include, brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee F. Pritchett (Vicki), Lula, Johnny D. Pritchett, Homer, and Larry Pritchett (Janice), Gainesville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen Pirkle (Clyde), Gainesville, Evelyn Franklin, Cornelia, Betty House (Dan), Gainesville, and Gaynelle Pritchett VanBockern (David), Knoxville; 13 nieces and nephews; over 25 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Trey Garcia and Dr. Bart McMillan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or to Special Olympics at https://support.specialolympics.org.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
