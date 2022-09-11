ATHENS - Edna Ruth Osley Callaway, 93, Athens, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Born on April 13, 1929 in Madison County, she was the daughter of Olaf Levi Sr. and Josie Dixon Osley. She was married to Shelby Marshall Callaway, Elberton, on February 17, 1950. She was a charter member at Beech Haven Baptist Church in Athens, and upon moving to Madison County, became a member of Moons Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband; sister, Rachel (Johnny) Strickland; and brother, O.L. “Sonny” Osley Jr.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, affectionately known as Mam-mer.
Survivors include her sister, Laurayne Weaver; brother, Randy (Martha) Osley; sister-in-law, Frances Osley; sons, Keith (Paula) Callaway and Kerry (Angie) Callaway; grandaughters, Meagan (Shane) Gravitt and Shelby (Lee) Reno; grandsons, Joshua (Shelley) Patat and Jeremy (Lindsey) Patat; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Moons Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moons Grove Church Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
