COMMERCE - Edward Allen Savage, 60, Commerce, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023.
He was the son of Geneva B. Savage of Maysville and the late Charles William Savage. In addition to his father Mr. Savage was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly C. Savage.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Savage is survived by his son, Matt Savage, Commerce; a brother, Tim Savage, Maysville; sister-in-law, Kim (Tommy) Hill, Homer; and nephew, Nolan Hill, Homer.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating with burial in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home,, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In