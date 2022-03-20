JEFFERSON - Edward Allen Yarbrough, 59, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Mr. Yarbrough was born in Decatur, a son of the late John Allen Yarbrough and Harriet Elizabeth Myers Woodyard of Jefferson.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, is a brother, Jon Yarbrough, Jefferson; and sisters, Cyndi Greenway, Lynda Yarbrough and Kathy Helms.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Yarbrough, his remains are to be cremated and a memorial service held at a future date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In