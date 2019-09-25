Edward Henson, 93, passed away on September 23, 2019.

A native of Monroe, Mr. Henson was the son of the late Oscar and Ruth Hood Henson. Mr. Henson was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Davis Henson; and a great-grandson, Joshua Sloan.

Funeral service: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. The Rev. Chris Yancey and Frankie Green will officiate.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Ann (Bobby) Sloan, and Connie Wallace; grandchildren, Stephen Wallace, Brian Sloan and Joseph Sloan; great-grandchildren, Simone, Tanner and Tate Wallace, Logan, Hunter, Jamie and Jordan Sloan.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 29-October 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.