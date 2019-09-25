Edward Henson, 93, passed away on September 23, 2019.
A native of Monroe, Mr. Henson was the son of the late Oscar and Ruth Hood Henson. Mr. Henson was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Davis Henson; and a great-grandson, Joshua Sloan.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. The Rev. Chris Yancey and Frankie Green will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Ann (Bobby) Sloan, and Connie Wallace; grandchildren, Stephen Wallace, Brian Sloan and Joseph Sloan; great-grandchildren, Simone, Tanner and Tate Wallace, Logan, Hunter, Jamie and Jordan Sloan.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
