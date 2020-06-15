BALDWIN - Edward Logan “Eddie” Ferguson, 44, Baldwin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Demorest on August 4, 1975, he was a son of Thomas Anthony and Rachel Alexander Ferguson of Baldwin. Eddie was a 1993 graduate of Habersham Central High School and attended North Georgia Technical College. He was the owner and operator of Fast Eddie's Custom Body's. Eddie enjoyed rabbit hunting, dancing and pretty women, and loved car racing. Most of all, he enjoyed precious time with his son, Mason, his family and friends. He was a member of the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge #355 F&A.M. and attended Mountain View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Ferguson.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Mason Jayce Ferguson, Grayson; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jody Ferguson, Baldwin; niece and her fiance, Tori Ferguson and Chad Edwards, Anderson, S.C.; nephews, Haden Martin, Colbert, and Haze Ferguson, Baldwin; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; aunts; uncles; cousins; special friends, Tim, Tina and Parris Simmons, Baldwin, Chris Ausburn, Alto, and Sheila Franklin, Baldwin; and a host of other friends.
Funeral service: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Baldwin with the Rev. Terry Rice officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge #355 F&A.M.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2 until 9 p.m. at the Mountain View Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that the racing community wear their racing shirts and hats and bring any cars to the service that Eddie worked on.
An online guest registry is available for the Ferguson family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Ga., 706-754-6256.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In