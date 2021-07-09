COMMERCE - Edward Monroe Wise Jr., Commerce, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
He was born in Tampa, Florida to the Reverend Edward Monroe Wise Sr. and Sarah Louise Roberts Wise on September 13, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Allen Wise; and his sister, Mayre Louise Campbell (Dan).
Edward pursued his education at Georgia Southern University (formerly Georgia Teachers College) and earned a master’s degree in industrial arts from the University of Georgia. He taught industrial arts for over 30 years and produced many highly successful students. His teaching methods included the building of character while teaching and demanding perfection and accuracy. Edward was a very talented carpenter and furniture builder and enjoyed building selected pieces of furniture for his friends and family. He had many friends and communicated with many of them over the world as a Ham Radio Operator. He also enjoyed seeking out bargains at flea markets and working jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to his hobbies, Edward loved family outings and time spent with them was more precious than gold. To summarize Edward’s life, it would be very true to say he was a giver and a very charitable person.
Surviving are his two sisters, Ruth Richardson (James), Decatur, and Martha Evans (George), Commerce; nieces, Claire Campbell, Decatur, and Marilyn Roberts, Powder Springs; and nephews, Ed Evans, Murphy, N.C., and Doug Evans, Watkinsville.
Graveside service: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Decatur Cemetery with the Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 16 Cherry Street, Commerce, Ga. 30529 or Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center, 740 Fletcher Street, Cedartown, Ga. 30125-9812.
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30033, 404-292-1551, is in charge of arrangements.
