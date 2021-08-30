WINDER - Edward Stephen Hayes, 56, Winder, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his father, Theron Hayes Sr.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his mother, Jackie Simmons Hayes; son, Shane Hayes; daughter, Amber Lynn Hayes; sister, Patricia Lynn Slade; brother, Theron Hayes Jr.; and grandchildren, Roger Steven Hayes and Brittany Marie Hayes.

Per the request of Mr. Hayes, no service will be held.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 29-September 4

