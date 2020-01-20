HOSCHTON - Edwin B. Gravitt, 82, Hoschton, entered into eternal rest on January 15, 2020 with his daughters at his bedside.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Geraldine Gravitt; parents, William Carl Gravitt Sr. and Ruby Jane Gravitt; brothers, William C. “Big brother Billy" Gravitt Jr. and Charles A. Gravitt.
Edwin is survived by his children, Regina (Charles) Deaton, Auburn, and Donna (Michael) DeLoach, Statham, and Kenneth (Tammie) Gravitt, Winder; beloved dog, Buddy; sister, Jane McClure; brother, Harold (Shirley) Gravitt; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Dustin (Kelly) Deaton, Winder, Shane (Meagan) Gravitt, Comer, Andrew Deaton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Stephen Gravitt, Winder, Megan DeLoach, Statham, and Matthew DeLoach, Statham; great-grandchildren, Anna Lynn and Dylan Charles Deaton, Winder, and Cash, Bennett and Hutson Gravitt, Comer.
Mr. Gravitt was of the Baptist denomination and a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Duluth. He graduated from Duluth High School; was retired from Rickett & Coleman; was a 59-year PM 3 Mason of the Norcross, Auburn, Homer and Carnesville Masonic Lodges; and served as chairman of the Barrow County and Franklin County Republican parties.
He loved God, his family and was a Constitutional Conservative Patriot of the United States. He enjoyed camping and hunting with family and friends and fund- raisers for children of the Scottish Rite Hospital. Though his voice now silent, his memories remain etched forever in our hearts.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, Norcross, with Dr. Frank Cox of North Metro Baptist Church officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
