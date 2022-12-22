COMMERCE - Edwin Darrell Croy, 86, Commerce, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
He was the son of the late Ervin and Arzell Blalock Croy. Mr. Croy was a self-employed heavy machine operator and a retired insurance agent.
Mr. Croy was preceded in death by siblings, Hollis Croy, Dallas Croy, Talmadge Croy, Manard Croy, Hyman Croy, Voytell Pass, Ruby Dale Thomas,Virginia Frady, Patricia Corbin and Jalane Cowart.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Brock Croy, of the home; daughters, Rita Croy and Roxie (Fuzz) Turpin; step-daughter, Debbie O'Kelley; step-sons, Nathaniel O’Kelley and Stanley O’Kelley; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Gary Thompson and Lamar Hansord officiating. Burial to follow in the Freedom Church of God Cemetery. No graveside service will be held.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In