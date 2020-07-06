Edwin “Ed” Ray Galloway Sr., 83, of the Sanford Community in Madison County, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Mr. Galloway was born on May 14, 1937 in Athens. When he was 4 months old, his mother, Elsie Mae Galloway, passed away suddenly. He and his late brother, Milton Galloway, were raised by his late father, Oren Galloway, his late grandmother, Bartie Galloway, and his late aunt, Viola Galloway Ellison.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ophelia Janes Galloway; daughter, Laura Galloway Kump (Kirby); son, Rev. Edwin “Ray” Galloway Jr. (Barbara); two grandchildren, Miranda Kump Hildebrand (Justin) and Kale Kump (Tabitha); and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Galloway, wanting to serve his country, joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old. Throughout his time in the Navy, he was an “Airedale” working as a radio and radar operator. Assigned to VW-3 Squadron, he was stationed at NAS Agana, Guam. He flew on both the Lockheed P2V-5JF Neptune and the Lockheed WV-3 Radar Super-Constellation U.S. Naval Reconnaissance Aircraft on patrols through the Taiwan Strait. During the early years of the Cold War, in the mid to late 1950s, these flights helped monitor Communist China’s activities between the First and Second Taiwan Strait Crises.
Following his Naval service, Mr. Galloway began work at Westinghouse in Athens (which later became ABB) where he retired after 39-plus years, as an electronics electrician.
Mr. Galloway had a strong personal relationship with Jesus Christ, His Lord. He was a member and served as a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville.
The family will have a private graveside service, without public visitation, at Bishop Cemetery in Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 or Kindred Hospice.
The family cordially asks that no food be prepared, provided or brought to the home.
The family greatly appreciates the caregivers, nurses, doctors and all others who attended to Mr. Galloway’s needs during this time. May God richly bless you all.
The family also expresses their gratitude to Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville for handling the arrangements.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
