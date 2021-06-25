ATHENS - Edwin “Jug” Hackett Oldham, 88, Athens (South Jackson community), passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Born in Athens, Mr. Oldham was the son of the late Marvin Edwin Oldham and Floris Hackett Oldham. He was a graduate of Athens High School and attended Reinhardt College. Mr. Oldham was a United States Army veteran serving in Korea. He retired from Jackson EMC after 20 years and had previously owned and operated a Standard Oil service station. Mr. Oldham was a member of Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church, an avid collector, enjoyed camping, the outdoors and the mountains.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Mitchum Oldham, Athens; children, Stacie Oldham Myers, Athens, Wesley E. Oldham (Tracey), Arcade community, and Glori O. Burrell, Lawrenceville; sister, Rosalyn O. Holl, Bishop; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sarah and Ralph NeSmith, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Ross Myers, Kacy Cochran (Brandon), Emily Oldham and Nicole Oldham; great-grandson, John Cochran; and five nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Purcell officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation—Georgia Chapter, 57 Executive Park South, Suite 380, Atlanta, Ga. 30329; online at https://www.cff.org/Georgia/.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
