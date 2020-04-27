PENDERGRASS - Edwin Lee Marquess, 72, Pendergrass, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mr. Marquess was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a son to the late Edwin Theodore Marquess and the late Lee Ennis Joiner Marquess. Mr. Marquess was retired as a project manager with NCR and later as a logistics specialist with Menlo. Mr. Marquess was a founding member of the Arbor Pointe United Methodist Church in Hoschton and has been attending Jefferson Presbyterian Church. Mr. Marquees coached in Duluth Little league football and softball, and coached his grandchildren in softball as well.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sandra Whitfield Marquess, Pendergrass; children, Stephen R. Marquess and his wife Kathy, Hoschton, and Shannon M. Kendrix and her husband Tony, Jefferson; grandchildren, Whitney Kendrix, Shelton Kendrix, Leah Marquess, Ava Marquess and Will Marquess; sisters-in- law, Virginia Graf, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Anna Goode, Hopkinsville, Kentucky also survives.
A public memorial service for family and friends to gather and celebrate the life of Edwin Lee Marquess will be held on a future date, officiated by the Rev. Paul Evans.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 29 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, Kindred Hospice, 1100 Sherwood Park Drive NE, Suite 120, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 or the Mason Guest House, 1555 Choup Court, Decatur, Ga. 30033.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
