COMMERCE - Eider B. Sears, 75, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence.

Born on February 23, 1946 in Hall County, Mrs. Sears was the daughter of the late Garnett and Bessie Mathis Adams. She worked at Superior Pants, was of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by a son, James Greggory Sears; and  sisters, Willie Mae Sorrow and Minnie Lee Adams.

Survivors include her husband, Carlton Sears, of the home; daughters, Pam (Major) Hunter and Lisa Martin; brothers, Johnny Adams and J.C. Adams; sisters, Ruby Watson, Jenny Dempsey, Luci Ogden, Sarah Martin, Sara Ann Turner, Patricia Hill and Pearly Score; grandchildren, Alycia Smith, Andrea Hunter, Blake Martin and Austin Fowler; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brenson Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Level Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

