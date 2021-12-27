Elaine Cook Hardigree, 82, “Cookie” to her friends and family, and “Nonnie” to her beloved grandchildren, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Cookie was the daughter of the late JD and Zara Cook of Winder.
Cookie was a 1957 graduate of Winder Barrow High School. She received her secretarial certification in Athens. She was a dedicated secretary for many years at Hutchins, Cox and Stroud, The UGA Extension Service, Clemson University, The University of Georgia and Emory University.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Cookie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Athens. She loved to travel, play bridge and spend time with her family and her cherished poodles.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Clyde Hardigree; daughters, Melanie (Johnny) Wood and Scarlett (Stan) Mitchell; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beth Cook (Tim) Maranvillie.
Celebration of life: Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 20, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
