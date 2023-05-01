HULL - Elaine Daunalyn Tracy, 74, of Hull, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Albion and Eunice Allen; she was also preceded by her husband, Raymond Joseph Tracy.
Survivors include three biological children, Thomas, Rita and Julie; a bonus daughter, Jean (Mitchell) Hancock; two brothers; one sister; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Joy Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga., is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
