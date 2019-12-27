Elaine Haley Allen, 69, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Affectionately known as “Nanny” to many, she was a daughter of the late Leland Boss Haley and Katherine Brown Haley. Mrs. Allen was employed for years at Bill’s BBQ and was a long-time member of Macedonia Holiness Church. She enjoyed crosswords, reading, cooking and most importantly, she flourished on time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Sr.; daughter, Kelley Cassandra Allen; and two sisters, Cathy Loudale Stanfield and Lucy Belle Anglin.
Survivors include two children, Mike Allen (Melinda) and Jasmine Elrod; three siblings, Donna West (George), Ronnie Haley (Linda), and Randy Haley (Bobbie); one brother-in-law, Willie Anglin; six grandchildren, Melanie Allen, Josh Allen, Daniel Allen, Breanna Elrod, Blake Elrod and Dakota Allen; five great-grandchildren, Zach Allen, Drew Allen, Aiden Allen, Sawyer Allen and Jace Cordell; and a host of other beloved family and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Wendell Hanley officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trey Gearing, Clinton Stanfield, Keith Haley, Brandon West, George West and Joey West.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Allen’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In