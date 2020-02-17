HOSCHTON - Elaine Norwood, 77, Hoschton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Elaine was a loving woman who will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.
Ms. Norwood is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Steele and Elizabeth McKnight Steele.
Ms. Norwood is survived by her sons, Brent (Missy) Norwood, Winder, and Chad (Lauren) Norwood, Jefferson; brothers, Gene Steele and Jack Steele, Matthews, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Brittany and Davis Norwood.
Funeral service: Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Powell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ms. Elaine Norwood to the National Alzheimer Association at www.alz.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
