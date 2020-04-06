JEFFERSON - Eleanor Marie Tornambe, 79, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Mrs. Tornambe was born in St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, a daughter to the late Roland and Elsie Riehl Gagne. Mrs. Tornambe was a homemaker and retired from the Gwinnett County School System, where she was a bus driver.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tornambe was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Mundier; son-in-law, Michael Babb; and grandson, Justin Tornambe.
Survivors include her husband, Louis J. Tornambe, Jefferson; children, Lou Tornambe and his wife Dawn, Palm Harbor, Fla., Tina Tornambe, Cleveland, Gina Mann and her husband Ronnie, Gainesville, and Anne Babb, Monroe; sisters, Susan Polintan and her husband Doc, Orlando, Fla., Carol Haefner, Sarasota, Fla., and Therese Nathanson and her husband Richard, Goshen, N.Y.; brothers, Richard Gagne, Toccoa, and Butch Gagne and his wife Fleurette, Palm Springs, Calif.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Ga. 30606 or to the American Diabetes Association, Three Corporate Square, Suite 120, Atlanta, Ga. 30329.
Due to the current health care situation concerning the Coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the State of Georgia and the CDC, a public Memorial Service for Mrs. Tornambe will be held on a future date.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
