ATHENS - Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Rundell Evans, 72, Athens, went to her permanent home in Heaven on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She was born on February 24, 1950, in Athens to Mary Helen Rundell and Jack Watson Rundell Jr.
She graduated from Athens High School and attended the University of Georgia. Betsy had a long career at the University of Georgia in the Department of Graduation Admissions. Later, she went on to finish her career working for Drs. Morang and Harter and Dr. David Miller. Betsy was adored by her fellow employees and patients.
Betsy was a charter member of St. James United Methodist Church and a member of The Junior League of Athens. Betsy’s greatest accomplishment and her greatest blessing was serving her family in many different capacities. Her children and husband always loved her delicious cooking. Betsy’s greatest prayer, for herself and for her children, and her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 101:2.
“I am trying my best to walk in the way of integrity, especially in my own home. But I need your help!” Betsy truly strived to walk this out.
She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, relaxing on the beach, bird watching and cheering on her beloved Dawgs. Betsy will be most remembered for her contagious laughter.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Neal Evans Sr.; her children, Daniel Jack Evans, Thomas Neal Evans Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Evans, all of Athens; grandchildren, Parker Harrison Evans (Bailey Crane), Tennessee, Thomas Daniel Evans, Athens, and Holly Elizabeth Evans, Athens, and her brother, Jack Watson Rundell III, Athens.
Betsy’s family would like to thank Dr. Chisolm and the Kindred Hospice team for going above and beyond in their care for their beloved wife and mother.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church with Bill Curington officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Flowers may be sent to Bernstein Funeral Home.
Donations may be sent in Betsy’s honor to: Divas Who Win Freedom Center, Attn: Chanda Santana, 645 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, Ga. 30606 or online at Divaswhowin.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
