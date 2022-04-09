BRASELTON - Elizabeth Ann Masters Poole, Braselton, left for her heavenly home on Thursday, April 7, 2022 with her loving family by her side at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
She was born in the Habersham Mills community to Robert William Masters and Blanche Allen Masters on October 20, 2941.
She attended grammar school at Habersham Mills School and graduated high school from North Habersham High School in Clarkesville. She attended Piedmont College and graduated from Perry Business School in Gainesville.
While working at Scovill Manufacturing in Clarkesville, she met and later married James Lloyd Poole on April 9, 1961. After James finished college, the couple moved to Buena Vista, Va. in 1967 and was transferred to Greensboro, N.C. until their retirement and they moved back to North Georgia in 2005. Ann retired from Harleysville Mutual Insurance Company (now part of Nationwide Insurance) where she was clerical supervisor of the claims department in Greensboro, N.C.
Ann loved to travel. She has visited 46 of the 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and several Caribbean Islands and most of Western Europe.
She was very actively involved in the First Baptist Church of Gainesville through the Seekers Sunday School Class, the church choir, and the Knotty Knitters.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Pope and Blanche Masters; and son-in-law, Bobby Hayes.
In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her daughters, Stacey Hayes, Jefferson, and Laurie Brown (Roger), Jefferson; son, Scot (Gina) Poole, Evans; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and six step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Glenda Robinson (Earl), Cornelia; four nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts and cousins.
Funeral service: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville with Dr. Jim Ramsey and the Rev. Bruce Fields officiating. The family requests that members of the Seekers Sunday School Class serve as honorary pallbearers. The burial will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Riverside Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville for the Conscience International, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
