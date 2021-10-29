JEFFERSON – Elizabeth Ann Morrow, 82, Jefferson, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Mrs. Morrow was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and the M&M Group. She was born the first of five children to Avis and Vera Goodman on June 9, 1939. She loved gospel and piano music, flowers, cooking and taking trips to the mountains.
Elizabeth was retired from the Lee County School System and the Georgia Department of Corrections where she provided her skills as an excellent cook in food services.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Raymond Goodman; son-in-law, Lavon Martin; and sister-in-law, Patricia Goodman.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Wayne Morrow; sons, Timothy Morrow and wife Olesya, Braselton, and Michael Morrow and wife Ashley, Jefferson; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth “Beth” Martin, Lafayette; brothers, James Goodman, Chula, and Ray Goodman, Omega; sister, Linda Bryant and husband James, Chula; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church. The Revs. Carey Pittman and Roger Akers will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice in memory of Elizabeth Morrow, https://www.nghs.com/hospice/, 770-219-8888.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
