WINDER - Elizabeth B. Harwell, 93, Winder, gained her wings Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mrs. Harwell was born June 25, 1927 in Walton County to the late W. A. “Cleo” and Inez Pannell Burnette. She was preceded by her husband, James H. “Jim” Harwell Jr.; and siblings, Norris Burnette, Ferrell Burnette and Carolyn Cronic. Mrs. Harwell was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Surviving are children, Jimmy III and Barbara Harwell, Peachtree City, Andy Harwell, Winder, Jeff and Debra Harwell, Denton, Texas, Cindi and Terry Cramer, Ft. Myers, Florida, and Greg Harwell, Hartwell; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Carter officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 527 Union Church Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
