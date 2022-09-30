COLBERT - Elizabeth Burroughs Brewer, 83, Colbert, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Born on April 24, 1939 in Commerce, Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of the late Edgar and Cleo Hutchins Burroughs. She was the widow of Clifford Warren Brewer, a member of Erastus Christian Church, a secretary with Seaboard in Athens, and was preceded in death by sisters, Cathrine Blanchard and Geneva Compton; and brothers, William Burroughs, Marvin Burroughs, James Burroughs and John A. Burroughs.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Stacie Brewer; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Erastus Christian Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In