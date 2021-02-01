JEFFERSON - Elizabeth Conoly Eggleston, 80, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Mrs. Eggleston was born in Eden, North Carolina, a daughter to the late James Ollie Sugg and the late Elizabeth McThaul Sugg. Mrs. Eggleston graduated from Greensboro College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, was a homemaker and a member of the Sandy Springs Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, John S. Eggleston Jr., Jefferson; sons, John S. Eggleston III and his wife Lisa, Flowery Branch, and Jeffrey S. Eggleston, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jessica Wood and Lauren Powell; great-grandchildren, Smythe Wood and Charlotte Wood also survive.
Memorial service: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Mitch Wesley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Those attending should maintain safe social distancing and wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In